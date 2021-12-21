SZA Reportedly Lands Her First Acting Role

First, SZA officially releases “I Hate U,” a Soundcloud jam that has evolved into a record-breaking Billboard chart-topper. Now, it appears the First Lady of TDE is pivoting into film and television as an actress.

In a fleeting Instagram story, the “Good Days” singer posted a photo of a cake that read, “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.” She captioned the celebratory moment by saying, “Can’t believe I got the part I wanted. She’s an actress.”

Despite her IMBD mistaking her for Courtney Taylor, who plays Sequoia on Insecure, this forthcoming role would be SZA’s debut. The details regarding the aforementioned role have yet to be announced, but we’re sure it’s going to be amazing. She later clarified that the cake was a gift, contrary to Shade Room rumors. “Lmao thank y’all! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake,” she explained. “It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative.”

The songstress’s photographer/videographer, Annie Bercy seemingly confirmed the news on Sunday (Dec. 19) when sharing potential on-set photos. Bercy initially wrote, “Everything @sza touch turn into gold. My girl is now adding ‘actress’ to her repertoire, congratulations babe,” but she has since altered the caption removing the sentiment about SZA being an actress.

Outside of acting, SZA is currently working on the visual to her highest-charting single “I Hate U.”