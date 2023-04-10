SZA Reveals She Has Anxiety Over America’s Food, Job Scarcity, Lack Of Humanity

SZA opened up about her anxieties and revealed America’s food and job scarcity give her reason for concern. During an interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer, née Solána Rowe, spoke about her mental health and how lack of humanity worries her “neurotic” mind.

“I’m just neurotic about everything. I’m neurotic, and I have a lot of anxiety,” she begins. “So, it just makes me wonder, and I ask why a lot, about myself and about everything. I ask, Why is something this way? Why did this happen to me? What could I have done differently? Why do I feel this way? I’m constantly asking why. I’m plagued by Why.”

“It’s hard to not have a scarcity mindset when everything is so f**king scarce, down to eggs and everything else,” Rowe, 33, continued. “Jobs are scarce. Food is scarce. And now, I think, humanity is scarce. We’re f**king with humanity now. We need to take a break from hypercriticism and give everyone a break from projecting our anger in the comments section.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the SOS superstar spoke about how people perceive her in reality versus the internet and the toll that takes on her mental health.

“Sometimes I wonder if I don’t know how people see me, honestly…people are so cynical nowadays. The other day, I saw some people randomly attacking Jennifer Lawrence,” she recalled. “And I was confused as to why. And the idea was that she pretends to be relatable and it’s just a shtick or whatever and she’s not really relatable, it’s an act. And now it makes them angry that she feels relatable. And I was like, ‘this is insane. This is just the way someone is born or the way they behave.’ And then it’s like, you grow to resent them for it.”

SZA was recently named R&B Artist Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer’s fan-favorite record, “I Hate You,” was also named R&B Song Of The Year at the annual award show.