SZA’s BBL Surgery Was Not About Industry Pressure: “I Always Wanted A Really Fat A**”

SZA has revealed that she received Brazilian butt lift surgery.

During an interview with Elle, the songstress opened up about her procedure, explaining that her decision to get a BBL was all “hers alone.”

“I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it: it works all by itself.

“I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she continued. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.'”

The singer hinted that she’d had a Brazilian butt lift on the intro of her SOS album. “Yeah, ni**a, it’s up to me/Remind you of Dеlla Reese/So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not/I talk bullsh*t a lot/No more f**k-shit, I’m done.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her willingness to talk about her surgery and “talk her sh*t” on the mentioned track. “That’s some Jersey sh*t. You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute.

“I have a deep desire to shut everyone up,” SZA adds. “And that probably comes from high school and all that type of sh*t. My mom always told me that I’ve always been the kind of person where people either really f**k with me or they just don’t like me at all.”

On the music front, SZA’s “Kill Bill” became the biggest record to date on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The single has held the coveted No.1 spot for 21 non-consecutive weeks, surpassing Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”