SZA Defends Lizzo Amid Social Media Harassment: “Practice Kindness And Shutting TF Up”

SZA has broken her silence about the hate Lizzo constantly receives online regarding her weight and and confidence.

The S.O.S chart-breaker let out her frustrations on Tuesday (June 13), saying that more people need to “practice kindness” in spite of the negative commentary towards the “Special” singer.

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken sh*t talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending,” SZA questioned society on Twitter. “Where the f**k do y’all be at for Lizzo? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

The “Snooze” crooner then responded to one fan who asked, “So people don’t go to war for Lizzo in this app?” with “NOT E F**KINGNUFF. For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily? The ratios’s don’t add up.”

In another tweet, she concluded her sentiments with, “I also dgaf who don’t agree. It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY . Why add?”

SZA’s tweets come after the repetitive backlash that Lizzo has faced from social media trolls who have body-shamed and ridiculed her confidence. In May, the 35-year-old made it known that although she is a confident, voluptuous woman, the negative commentary she receives does get to her at times.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” she wrote last month on Twitter. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM…”

In the same month, Lizzo responded to a fan who assumed that she didn’t want to change her appearance because “her size is her brand.” Irritated and “about to get heated,” Lizzo clapped back, “I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

Lizzo has made her Twitter account private over the last few weeks.

In happier news, both SZA and Lizzo will be headlining the 2023 Made In America Festival. Other acts include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones and more.