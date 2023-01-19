Skip to main content
SZA Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Social Media Hiatus

The 'TRAUMAZINE' rapper has been offline since Nov. 2022.

SZA and Megan Thee Stallion in split image
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Megan Thee Stallion has been visibly offline since the trial and subsequent conviction of Tory Lanez occurred. However, friends of the Hot Girl Coach are still offering love and support to her during this volatile time.

SZA took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to send an endearing message to the Grammy winner. “Just wanted to give some love to Meg,” wrote the “Kill Bill” singer, 33. “[You’re] beautiful, and we’re all rooting for you [white heart emoji].”

During the trial, the Houston phenom, 27, tearfully admitted, “I can’t even be happy. I can’t hold conversations with people for a long time. I don’t feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I would have to go through this torture.”

She later added that she was convinced “every man that’s in a position of power that’s in the music industry” chose to not believe her and felt Lanez’s public persona made her “the villain, and [him] the victim.”

Tory Lanez
The Sorry 4 What rapper was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which has been postponed until February. He’s also enlisted a new legal team in hopes of getting his conviction appealed.

According to Rolling Stone, though, Lanez reportedly regrets not testifying during the trial. He allegedly felt “misled” by his original legal representation and was “dissuaded” from taking the stand, despite wanting to.

