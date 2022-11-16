SZA Reveals Her New Album, ‘S.O.S,’ Arrives In December

SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SZA has finally given fans a release month for her long-awaited album, S.O.S.

During an interview with Billboard, the songstress revealed that her follow-up to her 2017 LP, Ctrl, will be arriving at an unspecified date in 2022’s final month of the year.

Her major label sophomore LP, which the songstress will release on Top Dawg/RCA, is said to be “the most captivating music [SZA] has ever made.”

“Her beloved lo-fi beats sharing space with surf rock within the same track,” the Billboard report reads. “A grunge record and an acoustic guitar-driven ballad coexisting without either sounding out of place.”

Doja Cat and SZA winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for ‘Kiss Me More’ pose in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academ

Since her debut album, the singer has appeared on songs such as DJ Khaled’s “Beautiful,” along with scattered singles such as 2021’s “I Hate U” and 2020’s “Good Days.”

Recently, she dropped her first single, “Shirt,” from her upcoming album with an accompanying music video that featured Atlanta actor Lakieth Stanfield.

And while fans didn’t receive any more information regarding S.O.S, the 33-year-old used the interview to shed some light on her future in music after her major sophomore release.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity. I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share,” the artist born Solána Imani Rowe said. “But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Elsewhere, SZA is set to appear on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. The singer and 29-year-old Keke Palmer are set to hit the Saturday Night Live stage when the sketch comedy series returns on Dec. 3.

“Y’all got y’alls wish…,” the NOPE star joyously shared on social media. “Guess [whose] hosting SNL? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you.”

The news was initially revealed during last Saturday’s (Nov. 12) episode hosted by Dave Chapelle.