SZA Named R&B Artist Of The Year At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

SZA was named R&B Artist Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Monday night (March 28) Lenny Kravitz hosted the annual event, celebrating all things music from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The notable title was only one of two awards for the chart-topping musician. Her fan-favorite record “I Hate You” was named R&B Song Of The Year.
Additional winners include Future, Tems, and Drake taking Hip-Hop Song Of The Year for “WAIT FOR YOU”, Wizkid and Tems tying for Afrobeats Artist Of The Year, Drake being crowned Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Latto and GloRilla tying for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Muni Long winning Best New R&B Artist.
Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Columbia Records, and Harry Styles were also named victorious during the annual event.
The night featured special appearances from LL COOL J, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, and more.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are executive produced by Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia, and are available to Stream Now on Hulu through April 17.
Category winners are listed below:
Song of the Year:
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
- Harry Styles
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- Imagine Dragons
Best Collaboration:
- “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best New Pop Artist:
- Jax
Country Song of the Year:
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
Country Artist of the Year:
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist:
- Cody Johnson
Afrobeats Artist of the Year:
- Tems
- Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- GloRilla
- Latto
R&B Song of the Year:
- “I Hate U”- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year:
- SZA
Best New R&B Artist:
- Muni Long
Alternative Song of the Year:
- “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
Alternative Artist of the Year:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Papa Roach
Dance Song of the Year:
- “I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Anabel Englund
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:
- “MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Grupo Firme
Best New Latin Artist:
- Kali Uchis
Most Played Artist of the Year:
- Doja Cat
Pop Album of the Year:
- “Midnights” – Taylor Swift
Rock Album of the Year:
- “Impera” – Ghost
Alternative Album of the Year:
- “Unlimited Love” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Country Album of the Year
- “Growin’ Up”- Luke Combs
Hip Hop Album of the Year:
- “Her Loss” – Drake and 21 Savage
R&B Album of the Year:
- “Renaissance” – Beyoncé
Latin Album of the Year:
- “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny
Tour of the Year:
- Coldplay
Label of the Year:
- Columbia Records
ICON Award
- P!NK
Innovator Award
- Taylor Swift
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- “Yet To Come” – BTS
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- “BTSArmy”- BTS
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
- JVKE
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
- “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
- Harry Styles
Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category
- “Love On Tour” – Harry Styles
Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category
- Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods”