SZA Named R&B Artist Of The Year At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

SZA was named R&B Artist Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Monday night (March 28) Lenny Kravitz hosted the annual event, celebrating all things music from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The notable title was only one of two awards for the chart-topping musician. Her fan-favorite record “I Hate You” was named R&B Song Of The Year.

Additional winners include Future, Tems, and Drake taking Hip-Hop Song Of The Year for “WAIT FOR YOU”, Wizkid and Tems tying for Afrobeats Artist Of The Year, Drake being crowned Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Latto and GloRilla tying for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Muni Long winning Best New R&B Artist.

Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Columbia Records, and Harry Styles were also named victorious during the annual event.

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The night featured special appearances from LL COOL J, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, and more.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are executive produced by Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia, and are available to Stream Now on Hulu through April 17.

Category winners are listed below:

Song of the Year:

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Best Collaboration:

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best New Pop Artist:

Jax

Latto, iHeartRadio Titanium Award honoree, performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Country Song of the Year:

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Cody Johnson

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

GloRilla

Latto

R&B Song of the Year:

“I Hate U”- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year:

SZA

Best New R&B Artist:

Muni Long

Muni Long performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Rock Song of the Year:

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock Artist of the Year:

Papa Roach

Dance Song of the Year:

“I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:

“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Firme

Best New Latin Artist:

Kali Uchis

Most Played Artist of the Year:

Doja Cat

Doja Cat accepts an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for “Woman” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pop Album of the Year:

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

Rock Album of the Year:

“Impera” – Ghost

Alternative Album of the Year:

“Unlimited Love” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Country Album of the Year

“Growin’ Up”- Luke Combs

Hip Hop Album of the Year:

“Her Loss” – Drake and 21 Savage

R&B Album of the Year:

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

Latin Album of the Year:

“Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

Tour of the Year:

Coldplay

Label of the Year:

Columbia Records

ICON Award

P!NK

Innovator Award

Taylor Swift

Honoree Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Yet To Come” – BTS

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

“BTSArmy”- BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

JVKE

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Harry Styles

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles

Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category