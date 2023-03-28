Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

SZA Named R&B Artist Of The Year At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

"I Hate U" was also named R&B Song Of The Year.

SZA Performing
SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify

SZA was named R&B Artist Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Monday night (March 28) Lenny Kravitz hosted the annual event, celebrating all things music from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The notable title was only one of two awards for the chart-topping musician. Her fan-favorite record “I Hate You” was named R&B Song Of The Year.

Additional winners include Future, Tems, and Drake taking Hip-Hop Song Of The Year for “WAIT FOR YOU”, Wizkid and Tems tying for Afrobeats Artist Of The Year, Drake being crowned Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Latto and GloRilla tying for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Muni Long winning Best New R&B Artist.

Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Columbia Records, and Harry Styles were also named victorious during the annual event.

Lenny Kravitz performing.
Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
SZA performs onstage
Related Story

SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ Hits RIAA Gold Status In Under Two Weeks

The night featured special appearances from LL COOL J, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, and more.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are executive produced by Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia, and are available to Stream Now on Hulu through April 17.

Category winners are listed below:

Song of the Year:                   

  • “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift 

Artist of the Year:                  

  • Harry Styles 

Best Duo/Group of the Year:                        

  • Imagine Dragons  

Best Collaboration:                

  • “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras 

Best New Pop Artist:  

  • Jax 
Latto Performing
Latto, iHeartRadio Titanium Award honoree, performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Country Song of the Year:                

  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell 

Country Artist of the Year:              

  • Morgan Wallen 

Best New Country Artist:                 

  • Cody Johnson         

Afrobeats Artist of the Year: 

  • Tems 
  • Wizkid 

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:               

  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:             

  • Drake 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:                 

  • GloRilla 
  • Latto 

R&B Song of the Year:                     

  • “I Hate U”- SZA 

R&B Artist of the Year:                    

  • SZA 

Best New R&B Artist:                       

  • Muni Long 
Muni Long performing.
Muni Long performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Alternative Song of the Year:                       

  • “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons 

Alternative Artist of the Year:                     

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers 

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):                    

  • Giovannie and the Hired Guns 

Rock Song of the Year:                     

  • “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers 

Rock Artist of the Year:                    

  • Papa Roach 

Dance Song of the Year:                   

  • “I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha 

Dance Artist of the Year:                  

  • Anabel Englund 

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:               

  • “MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G 

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:                

  • Bad Bunny 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:                       

  • “Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:                      

  • Grupo Firme 

Best New Latin Artist:                       

  • Kali Uchis        

Most Played Artist of the Year:

  • Doja Cat
Doja Cat giving speech
Doja Cat accepts an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for “Woman” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pop Album of the Year:

  • “Midnights” – Taylor Swift 

Rock Album of the Year:

  • “Impera” – Ghost 

Alternative Album of the Year:

  • “Unlimited Love” – Red Hot Chili Peppers 

Country Album of the Year

  • “Growin’ Up”- Luke Combs 

Hip Hop Album of the Year:

  • “Her Loss” – Drake and 21 Savage 

R&B Album of the Year:

  • “Renaissance” – Beyoncé 

Latin Album of the Year:

  • “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny 

Tour of the Year:

  • Coldplay

Label of the Year:

  • Columbia Records

ICON Award

  • P!NK

Innovator Award

  • Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift giving speech.
Honoree Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift 

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “Yet To Come” – BTS  

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “BTSArmy”- BTS  

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category 

  • JVKE 

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category 

  • Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield 

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift  

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez  

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category 

  • Harry Styles 

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category 

  • “Love On Tour” – Harry Styles  

Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category 

  • Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods” 
Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad