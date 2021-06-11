SAINt JHN And SZA Deliver ‘Just For Me’ From ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Soundtrack

SAINt JHN and SZA have released a dreamy love song, “Just For Me,” off the upcoming soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The song follows the soundtrack’s first Just Blaze-produced single, “We Win,” a collaboration between Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

In the song, both SZA and SAINt JHN vocalize the depths of their romance. “You’re just for me / I wanna put my heart, you’re just for me / I wanna fall into your everything, just for me,” they sing on the hook.

This is not the first time the TDE songstress has been featured on the soundtrack for a highly anticipated major motion picture. SZA was also a star of the Black Panther soundtrack alongside Kendrick Lamar on “All The Stars.” As for Brooklyn artist SAINt JOHN, he was featured on The Lion King: The Gift album with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Wizkid on “BROWN SKIN GIRL.”

Fans of the movie and music alike await a full tracklist for the anticipated film. A new trailer for A New Legacy released on June 9, includes clips of two of the soundtrack’s songs, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score.”

In this look at the colorful film, viewers get a closer look at LeBron James’ character, each of the cartoons’ personalities, and the plotline of the new millennial remake.

The official synopsis describes “it’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021, and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

Watch the trailer below: