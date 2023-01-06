SZA Declares She’s In Her “Bi**h” Era: “And That’s Okay”

SZA has declared that she has now entered her “bi**h” era. During a recent conversation with PEOPLE, the singer, née Solána Imani Rowe, spoke about the creation of her sophomore LP, SOS, and how the art allowed her to “[come] to terms with all the different parts of me.” Including the “bi**h” side of her.

“Right now, I’m just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bi**h, and that’s OK,” the Grammy award winner said. “Not all the time, but I’m not a bubblegum sweetheart, and that’s OK.”

“I’m OK with also being the villain, I’m OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be.”

The “Blind” songstress continued, expressing that she wasn’t just a “sweetheart” and that there were multiple dimensions to her being that she learned how to love. The 33-year-old also added that the evidence of her growth can be found on her sophomore album as she transitions from “Good Days” to “Forgiveless.”

“I can’t be sad just ’cause I’m not a sweetheart,” she asserted. “I feel like I’m multifaceted, I can be really sweet, I can be really vengeful, I can be violent, I can be nurturing and all these things.”

“‘Good days’ is gentle and hopeful and all these things, but the truth is life is arresting, and it’s not going to end how we want,” the St. Louis-born entertainer remarked. “And a lot of sh*t that’s been done to me, or that’s happened in general. I may move on and accept things, but I’ll never forget.”

Rowe stated that she takes pride in the “bi**h” side of her, no matter how much she exercises forgiveness and grows.

“It’ll always be f**k you in a special place in my mind. So it’s that. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we can move forward and believe in good days and all that, but don’t forget. Don’t forget it’s still f**k you.'”

SZA’s SOS has been making history since it dropped. The project continues to hold it down at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for a third week. According to Billboard, the singer’s sophomore album has raked in an additional 128,000 during the week of Jan. 7, allowing it to remain atop the coveted chart. The fan-favorite album cut “Kill Bill” continues to make noise outside of the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.