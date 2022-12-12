SZA Talks Dating Drake Before The Fame: “We’ve Always Been Cool”

With the release of her new album, S.O.S., SZA is back on the press circuit, recently opening up about her past relationship with Drake, who spilled the beans in his and 21 Savage’s 2021 single “Mr. Right Now.”

“Said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” Drake rapped on the Savage Mode II track.

She was also the Saturday Night Live musical guest the week the show parodied Drake’s habit of name-dropping his exes throughout his music.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’” SZA shared with Big Tigger on Audacy Check In. “But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”

The “Shirt” singer went on to compare Drizzy to Rachel McAdams’ Mean Girls character Regina George.

“I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’” she said. “He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

She went on to say that she and the boy remain on good terms, as all mentions of her thus far have been complimentary.

“We’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird. It’s never come completely out of the blue,” said SZA, who was given a heads up about the bar before “Mr. Right Now” was released.

“Anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that and I think highly of him, and I think it’s really weird that as all these years went past, I am an artist now and I wasn’t then and he’s King Drake.”