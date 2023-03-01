SZA Explains Why She Turned Down Appearance On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Several celebs — including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Migos, Usher, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, and Lizzo — have all appeared on late-night talk show segment Carpool Karaoke. However, if fans were wondering why SZA has never accepted the invitation to join host James Corden, we now know why.

During her recent Alternative Press cover story, the SOS star revealed her hesitancy stemmed from being “scared of being on camera, looking bad, sounding bad and being perceived.” Yet, if the invite happens to fall in her lap again, she may just say yes.

“I really have to remind myself this is my moment in the sun, and I have to take every opportunity because this sh*t may never happen again,” added the GRAMMY-winning collaborator.

With Corden set to step away from The Late Late Show after almost a decade, the latest season of Carpool Karaoke includes Method Man, Ciara, and Russell Wilson, and others showcasing their karaoke skills in pairs of two.

The Wilsons rap along to The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Juicy” while the Power Book II: Ghost star tests out his vocal range with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd with Dusty Springfield’s 1968 hit, “Spooky.” They later get down to Stevie Wonder and DMX. Episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

As for SZA, the 33-year-old is basking in the spotlight with her chart-topping sophomore LP. The album has surpassed records previously set by Janet Jackson, Usher, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston. The album is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the 10th nonconsecutive week and her subsequent first arena tour is sold out.