T-Boz “Approves” Of Chilli’s Relationship With Matthew Lawrence

If you were wondering how T-Boz feels about Chilli’s new romance with Matthew Lawrence, here’s your answer. Ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (March 27), T-Boz revealed that she’s thrilled to see her TLC sister “so happy.”

She told People, “Take it from her sister. Trust me—I’ve never seen her like this.” Chilli, 52, added, “I am ecstatic. He’s the best, and she approves.” The “Red Light Special” singer confirmed her relationship with the Boy Meets World actor back in January after months of rumored romance.

Though his comments about expanding a family were misconstrued, Chilli admitted she isn’t completely shutting down the idea of having children with Lawrence. “You never know. I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” she teased. She shares a 25-year-old son, Tron, with ex-boyfriend, Dallas Austin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Lawrence, 43, also clarified that he isn’t putting any “pressure” on Chilli to have children, despite him not having any.

TLC will head out on the road this summer alongside Shaggy, Sean Kingston, and En Vogue on the Hot Summer Nights tour. When speaking on their new venture, Chilli explained, “That’s the time we get to showcase everything that the fans love about us, and we go far beyond the call of duty in rehearsals. We don’t play when it comes to that, getting routines together, everything. We love it.”

Later, when asked about paying tribute to the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, she expressed, “Lisa would have wanted us to continue on, and we definitely keep her memory alive through everything that we do.” They also intend to tell their story in their own words with a new documentary, TLC Forever, airing on Lifetime on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.