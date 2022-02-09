T.I. Adds Comedian To His Resume With New Stand-Up Routine

Ironically, for a rapper whose debut album is titled I’m Serious, T.I. sure has a funny bone, which the rapper has been flexing as of late while doing standup comedy routines at various venues. T.I.’s most recent appearance onstage occurred this past weekend at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, where he managed to gain more than a few chuckles during his routine. In a clip of his set that surfaced, the rapper can be seen telling a joke regarding women getting plastic surgery.

“If you got saggy ti**ies you don’t need to go get no operation, you don’t need to get no surgery,” T.I. began. “Get a n****a with some long arms so he can hit the muthaf**ka before they God damn hit the ground. You just gotta make better decisions.”

Relying on a stage presence that’s been built over the course of the past two decades, T.I. appeared fairly comfortable onstage. Fans won’t have to wait long to see him hold court again, as he’s is slated to appear as a special guest comedian at Shaquille O’Neal’s forthcoming annual All-Star Comedy Jam. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 10 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

“Work your way to what you want,” T.I. captioned a post promoting the Comedy Jam on his Instagram account. “Thank You to all my veteran comedian sensei Patnas who gave me the game early.”

T.I.’s most recent comedic routine comes less than a month after footage surfaced of the rapper performing at another venue, which could be a sign that slinging jokes could be more than a mere hobby, but yet another claim to fame for the legend.