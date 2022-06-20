T.I. Blasts VH1 For Ending ‘The Family Hustle’ Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Clifford “T.I.” Harris isn’t over VH1 canceling his The Family Hustle due to the sexual assault allegations dating back to 2010. Last year, T.I. and Tiny Harris were both accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women, in which they both vigorously denied the acts and allegations. Since then, the Viacom network has stopped production on his family-oriented show following its renewal.

On Saturday (June 18), T.I. re-shared a meme that read “I wish TI Family Hustle still came on.” Agreeing with the post, Tip captioned it, “@vh1 13 years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women??? No problem.” He also added his 2001 song, “F**k Em” as background music.

In 2021, Sabrina Peterson, ex-friend to both T.I. and Tiny, alleged that the Atlanta rapper put a gun to her head, before later revealing that the incident happened as she was assaulting his former assistant. As a result of her allegations, several other women came forward and accused the couple of various acts of sexual assault. Another woman from Las Vegas also accused T.I. and Tiny of drugging and sexually assaulting her after running into Tiny at an airport and then being invited to go out with the couple. The 2010 incident was reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department last year and was closed in May 2021 due to not meeting the statute of limitations. The same results came about for a Los Angeles woman who also accused them of sexually assaulting her over 20 years ago.

The Harrises have not received any criminal charges for any of the allegations against them. At the time of the show’s cancellation, an MTV rep stated, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

In a statement obtained by HipHopDX, a representative of the couple said, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Fast-forward to 2022 and the show has still not been renewed.