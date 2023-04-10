T.I. Crosses Paths With Boosie Badazz In Airport, Says There’s “No Beef”

T.I. and Boosie Badazz were recently spotted together at an airport, marking the first time the friends and collaborators have been seen in the same vicinity since their public falling out over snitching allegations.

On Sunday (April 9), a photo of Tip and Boosie surfaced on social media, leading many to believe that they had put their differences behind them and were once again on good terms. T.I., who spoke with TMZ, says that there is no bad blood between the two, and that the whole situation stemmed from a misunderstanding. “First of all, it ain’t no beef,” T.I. told the outlet.

“We’re grown men. Our sons still are very close to each other. There is no beef, it’s a misunderstanding. Someone misspoke and I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline. It ain’t no beef.”

Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport ? pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023

The Atlanta native assured that his issues with Boosie would be handled in private, “the way it should’ve been in the first place.” He also says that his outlook on their differences is his alone and have nothing to do with Boosie. “Well, see, you say ‘you guys,'” he says of the framing of the correspondent’s line of questioning. “I’m speaking for me. So that’s how I’m gonna deal with it.”

When asked if they’ll ever release music from their collaborative project separately from one another, the 42-year-old says his focus is beyond the art and that his main concern is ensuring a mutual respect between both parties.

“I think it’s bigger than music at a certain point. That ain’t really the overarching priority, you dig. I think creating and understanding and developing and maintaining respect levels, that’s what’s mainly important. And also, being the example for our children, being the example for other people who are looking up to use, that’s my priority. Music will be made, money will be made, the priority is being the example.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: Clifford T.I. Harris attends “Fear” World Premiere at Directors Guild Of America on January 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)

During the conversation, T.I. was asked if there are any words of wisdom he could share with younger rap stars getting into verbal and physical confrontations, to which he declined in light of his own shortcomings. “I can’t really give no advice, when I was young, I was getting into it, too,” he admits.

“No matter what I tell ’em, they’re gonna have to go through it to get through it. I don’t even think that me just preaching to ’em, they ain’t gonna see it, they’re gonna have to feel it. But the important thing is we all make mistakes. We all learn, grow and evolve and I feel that as long as they stay solid and believe in a higher power, they’ll get to the other side of it.”

T.I. and Boosie Badazz first bumped heads after Boosie lashed out at T.I. during an appearance on VladTV after being made aware of recent quotes from T.I. claiming he once cooperated against his dead relative in order to receive a lesser penalty for a crime. Boosie deemed T.I. a “rat” for snitching and announced that the collaborative album the two had been working on would no longer be released.

T.I. has said that his remark about cooperating against his deceased cousin was a joke, going as far as to bring legal documents to a comedy show and inviting Boosie himself to review the paperwork. “I got some paperwork to show them,” T.I. told the crowd. “And when you leave up out this muthaf**ka, please let a muthaf**ka know that the paperwork was present, and if they wasn’t here, they shouldn’t be saying a muthaf**kin’ thing about the king.”