T.I. Reveals Advice Drake Credited Him For On “Club Paradise” Song

One of the most popular songs in Drake’s catalog is “Club Paradise,” a 2011 release that arrived during the lead-up to the rapper’s sophomore album Take Care. While the song would not be included on the album and wouldn’t officially be released until several years later as part of Drake’s Care Package compilation in 2019, its impact continues to endure.

Rapper T.I., who’s advice Drake referenced being given on the song’s second verse, recently revealed the words he told the Toronto kid that inspired those specific lyrics.

“Man, to be honest with you, I just told him to enjoy it, enjoy the moment,” T.I. told HipHopDX while on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. “Because when you first coming in, you’re working so hard, creating a name for yourself and building your brand, you don’t get a chance to enjoy these moments. And once those expectations are created for you, the moment changes. It’s never the same.”

T.I. says he attributed his perspective to his own beginnings in the industry, adding, “That’s what I learned from my experience and I just wanted to pass that down to him, and it seems that he’s done phenomenally well with that advice.”

On “Club Paradise,” which was produced by Noah “40” Shebib, Drake raps, “And I was told once, things will change / By a ni**a named Tip when my deal came / Told me it’s all good, even when it feel strange / Now I’m that guy that know them strippers by their real names.”

Prior to the song’s release, Tip and Drake previously collaborated on his 2010 Swizz Beatz-assisted single, “Fancy,” as well as “Poppin Bottles” from T.I.’s 2010’s No Mercy album. They also featured on Chris Brown‘s “Deuces” remix featuring Kanye West, Fabolous, Rick Ross and André 3000.

Drake leads all artists in nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with 14. The rap star’s nominations include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ and ‘Hustler of the Year.’ He is nominated three times in the ‘Best Collaboration’ category, as well as twice for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’ three for ‘Best Collaboration,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and twice for ‘Song of the Year.’