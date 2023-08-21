T.I. Says These Rappers Are Moving Trap Music Forward Today

T.I. has revealed the five rap artists he feels are moving the “trap” music genre forward in Hip-Hop today.

In a clip posted on XXL’s Twitter account, the Atlanta rapper listed the current stars in rap who have followed in his footsteps as a voice for the streets. Among those mentioned were Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Future.

“A lot of people moving the genre,” the Grand Hustle founder said of today’s trap scene. “Not even just by embodying similar qualities that I did. I think it’s a lot more conversational now.” He began by naming Lil Baby as a figure who he appreciates, comparing his approach to music to a TED Talk presentation, which he said is similar to his own.

Lil Baby attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

“Just a lot of key facts about details and authenticity,” he said of the 4PF rapper. “Where you’re speaking about things that you know that only a person who knows could articulate it.”

21 Savage also received a nod from the King of the South, who commended the rapper in spite of the differences in their creativity. “His thoughts speak about things like financial literacy and thinking out the box. About how to expand just upon what you know by doing something different,” he said.

Next on Tip’s list was Moneybagg Yo, who the Urban Legend lauded for his wordplay and relatability. “He also has a way of being melodic and finding the pocket on the subject matter that can relate to people that come from the life,” he continued.

Moneybagg Yo attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Incarcerated rap star Young Thug was another recipient of kudos from T.I., who spoke glowingly of his former collaborator. “Thug ain’t nothing like me sonically,” he admitted, adding, “but I think that a lot of his mannerisms and the things that he does among the people and what he means to the community, it has similarities.” Last, but not least on the list was Future, an artist T.I. said he admires for his “diverse” brand of music.

T.I. recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his breakout sophomore album Trap Muzik, which was released on Aug. 19, 2003. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA. It has since been hailed as a classic effort pivotal to the explosion of southern street rap during the early ’00s.

See T.I. speak on the artists moving trap music forward below.