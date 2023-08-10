King Harris, T.I.’s Son, “Hurt” By Waka Flocka Leaving Him “On Seen” Following Birthday Invite

T.I.‘s son, King Harris, has shared that rapper Waka Flocka Flame has “hurt” his feelings by not responding to a text inviting him to his 19th birthday bash. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Harris took to his Instagram Story with a video to express his feelings.

“It’s one ni**a that I’m hurt about, mane,” he began. “Sh*t done hurt me mane but it’s iight — ’cause I know how sh*t be. Waka Flocka. I reached out to Waka Flocka. Ni**a left me on seen. That’s crazy. But, sh*t man, maybe one day. Me and Waka come from the same side too so that sh*t crazy.”

Before the clip ends, King mentions that he might reach out to GloRilla to attend instead.

See clip below:

King is the 18-year-old son of rapper T.I. and Tiny Harris of Xscape. Growing up in the public eye as a star on his own family’s reality show The Family Hustle, the public has watched him grow through life as a teenager.

Back in January, T.I. spoke on some of his son’s unfavorable actions during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe. In the sit-down, the “Bring ‘Em Out” rapper addressed his son’s run-ins with the law, and negative criticism he’s gotten regarding his parenting.

“I have excellent communication with all my kids,” the father-of-six started. “I try to listen as much as I speak to them.”

Sharing how his son feels about being the offspring of famous parents, T.I. repeated King’s sentiments: “‘I just don’t want to be celebrities’ kid. I don’t want to live off of y’all’s success. I don’t wanna have to just be in y’all’s shadow.’”

“[King] wants a clean slate,” he shared. “I try to tell him he’ll never have that… You were born with it. You can’t give it back… I love him and I understand he has a strong sense of moral standards and integrity. As much criticism I received about my son, I would like to shed light on the fact – we all got bada** kids!”

“They can’t seem like I’m the only one on here who got bada** kids,” he added.

Take a look at King’s response to Waka Flocka’s negligence above, as well as T.I. speaking on his parenting.