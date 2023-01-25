T.I. On Son King‘s Problematic Behavior: “We All Got Bada** Kids!”

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, grew up in the public eye as a star on his own family’s reality show The Family Hustle. As he’s grown into a teenager, he’s found himself battling legal issues, including arrests on separate occasions.

T.I., 42, recently spoke on his son during a Club Shay Shay podcast interview with host Shannon Sharpe, where he addressed the negative criticism and backlash him and his son receive regarding King’s unfavored actions.

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 13: King and T.I. perform onstage at Spring Music fest at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I have excellent communication with all my kids,” the father-of-six started. “I try to listen as much as I speak to them.”

Sharing how the young rapper feels about being the son of award-winning parents, T.I. repeated King’s sentiments: “‘I just don’t want to be celebrities’ kid. I don’t want to live off of y’all’s success. I don’t wanna have to just be in y’all’s shadow.'”

He went on, “[King] wants a clean slate. I try to tell him he’ll never have that… You were born with it. You can’t give it back… I love him and I understand he has a strong sense of moral standards and integrity.”

“As much criticism I received about my son, I would like to shed light on the fact – we all got bada** kids! They can seem like I’m the only one on here who got bada** kids,” he added.

According to AllHipHop, King was arrested in September of last year for charges unknown, although it was revealed that one of four violations did include not wearing a seatbelt while driving. He also was arrested prior to that for allegedly assaulting a Waffle House employee.

Following the latest arrest, T.I. made it clear that he does not condone his son’s behavior on Instagram.

“I know my son,” he said. “Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His a** is going to prison if he keeps that sh*t up, his a** is going to prison.”