T.I. On Son King‘s Problematic Behavior: “We All Got Bada** Kids!”

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, grew up in the public eye as a star on his own family’s reality show The Family Hustle. As he’s grown into a teenager, he’s found himself battling legal issues, including arrests on separate occasions.
T.I., 42, recently spoke on his son during a Club Shay Shay podcast interview with host Shannon Sharpe, where he addressed the negative criticism and backlash him and his son receive regarding King’s unfavored actions.
“I have excellent communication with all my kids,” the father-of-six started. “I try to listen as much as I speak to them.”
Sharing how the young rapper feels about being the son of award-winning parents, T.I. repeated King’s sentiments: “‘I just don’t want to be celebrities’ kid. I don’t want to live off of y’all’s success. I don’t wanna have to just be in y’all’s shadow.'”
He went on, “[King] wants a clean slate. I try to tell him he’ll never have that… You were born with it. You can’t give it back… I love him and I understand he has a strong sense of moral standards and integrity.”
“As much criticism I received about my son, I would like to shed light on the fact – we all got bada** kids! They can seem like I’m the only one on here who got bada** kids,” he added.
According to AllHipHop, King was arrested in September of last year for charges unknown, although it was revealed that one of four violations did include not wearing a seatbelt while driving. He also was arrested prior to that for allegedly assaulting a Waffle House employee.
Following the latest arrest, T.I. made it clear that he does not condone his son’s behavior on Instagram.
“I know my son,” he said. “Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His a** is going to prison if he keeps that sh*t up, his a** is going to prison.”