T.I. Shares How He And Tiny Reacted To Their Son King’s New Teeth

T.I. is known to talk about his kids and even poke fun at them, so it comes as no surprise that his son, King, caught some comical slack during the Paper Trail rapper’s recent radio interview.

The 42-year-old sat with DJ Diamond Kuts, K Dubb, Jayski, and Ronnie Jordan on Saturday (Aug. 19) and a hot topic was King’s new teeth.

The father of seven did defend the 18-year-old, but also took a few jabs at the matter.

“Aye, look man. The man said he wanted his teeth done. He put his paper up, stacked his money, and he went and got his teeth done,” Tip began. “I respect and admire and celebrate the actual process he went through to get them done. And so when I seen him, I was congratulatory. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, man. They white!’”

K Dubb chimed in and said, “When I seen them, I said he had teeth like Garfield.”

The Grand Hustle leader laughed and continued, “So, I said, ‘They white, man. They nice!’ ‘Cause the dentist did do a good job. I’m giving him props and his momma [Tiny Harris] walk in and the first thing she say, ‘Why the hell is they so damn big?!’”

T.I. teased, “But what y’all [gotta] understand, he’s a growing boy, he gon’ grow into them!”

It was then that Dubb labeled King “Teef Keef” and “Teeth Sweat,” leaving the room to erupt in laughter.

Heiress, 6, wasn’t standing for the antics and got on the mic in King’s defense. “Don’t talk about my brother like that,” she stated.

After unveiling his veneers, King quickly fought back against trolls and stated on Instagram, “Aye, I gotta make this video for the big teeth trolls, man. Aye bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your b***h ain’t going nowhere. She still gon’ be there. I don’t want her.”

