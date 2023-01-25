T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals

T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer.

“At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I don’t care what you do, just give me a million and let me handle it from there.’ However, Tip says that while a partnership with either act could’ve been lucrative, but would have put his relationship with both artists in the long-term.

“Like nah, I ain’t gonna do that, because if I give you a million, I gotta take back something that’s gonna be worth way more, and we ain’t gon’ be able to be friends from there,” he told the ex-NFL star. “I always tell ’em, man, ‘Don’t worry about the money up front ’cause it’s gon’ come.’”

T.I. attends the Overcoming Fear Mixer on January 09, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Group

The “Rubber Band Man” rapper added, “I remember telling that to Slime, I remember telling that to 21. And even Savage, every time he sees me now, he’ll hit me and say, ‘Aye, it came.’ And that puts a smile on my face because I just know how impactful every generation has the opportunity to be even more than the last.”

Young Thug and 21 Savage would both go on to ink deals with other labels and go on to become superstars in their own right. After an early affiliation with T.I.’s Hustle Gang and working with the Atlanta native on the 2014 hit single “About the Money,” Thug ultimately signed with 300 Entertainment that same year. He is currently facing charges as part of the YSL RICO case in Georgia.

On the other hand, 21 Savage chose to remain independent until the release of Savage Mode EP, his collaborative project with producer Metro Boomin, in 2016. The next year, he would agree to a recording deal with Epic Records under which he retains ownership of his masters.

Watch T.I.’s interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast below.