T-Pain Reveals Why He Speaks Openly About Anxiety And Depression

T-Pain joined Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday (Nov. 1) and revealed why he speaks openly about the anxiety and depression he experienced throughout his music career.

Discussing his need for mental rehabilitation, the 38-year-old responded with “I love being vocal about things like that because it wasn’t set in the blueprint before me. Everybody was always–it’s all about blinging, it’s all about having a bunch of money and having all this, and nobody tells you about the down. Everybody always tells you about the up.”

He continued, “And I always look back at the people that came before me and I’m like ‘Why didn’t y’all tell me about this?’ Like, according to them, it was all–it’s money, girls, big house, somehow your wife don’t find out about any of that. You know, the fantasy world.”

The two shared a laugh before T-Pain dropped more mental health gems. “As much as you try to create the perfect world around you, no matter what you do, you can have charities, you can do all these great things, you’re still going to have these downs because there’s no magical world in the multiverse that everybody is happy all the time.”

The Tallahassee, Fla. artist has previously shared that his mental health issues began when Usher told him that his use of Auto-Tune ruined music. T-Pain spoke both with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs and Entertainment Tonight about overcoming that obstacle and continuing his long-running successful career.

The multi-talent recently released a new single, “Spooky Shreds,” on Oct. 28. Listen below.



