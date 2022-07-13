T-Pain Says Chris Brown’s “Princess Complex” Is What Led To ‘Breezy’ Album’s Low Sales

Chris Brown reached a major milestone with the release of his tenth studio album, BREEZY, which helped the crooner surpass Elvis Presley for the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stands as a testament to his longevity. Yet, the hitmaker has voiced disappointment in the public and media’s tepid reception of the album, as it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold, the lowest sales return for an album of his career.

While Brown has placed blame elsewhere, former collaborator T-Pain—whom Breezy worked with on their 2007 hit single, “Kiss Kiss”—says the singer suffers from a “princess complex” and suggests that he needs to take a look in the mirror.

“That is my muthaf**king ni**a, but I know what his faults are,” Pain said of Brown during a livestream with DJ Akademiks. “The princess complex is not only when you get what you want, but you get the accolades of a pretty person for doing f**king nothing and just being pretty… The second that the first real muthaf**ka comes to you and says, ‘Hey, you ain’t that f**kin’ pretty,’ it’s over.”

The “Bartender” creator continued, adding, “Now it’s like, ‘Y’all must’ve done something wrong because I’ve done the same thing that I’ve done every time, and the sh*t’s gone crazy. Y’all must have done something wrong. It ain’t me. I’m f**king Chris Brown.’”

Last week, while promoting the deluxe version of Breezy, Brown lashed out at the media, accusing them of giving more attention to controversial and negative stories involving him than his actual music in a post on his Instagram Story. “July 8th breezy deluxe album,” he wrote at the time. “Not that it matters…SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album [crickets]. I’m back on my gangsta sh*t. It’s BRACKING at all times.”

Released on June 24, Breezy includes the singles “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace),” with features from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more.

Listen to the deluxe version of Breezy below.