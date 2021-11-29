T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed.

The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out [right now] that’s top 15 on radio in the US.”

Now, he has a message for artists not focused on longevity. For those doing it for clout. The “I’m Sprung” crooner took to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 26) saying, “ The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth. It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth. It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 27, 2021

Funny enough, when it comes to award show tributes and such, many veteran artists are simply taking their tribute performances into their own hands because unlike years prior, no one is picking up torches that are being passed down.

Brian “Z” Zisook, co-founder of Audiomack, responded to T-Pain’s message, saying, “ It’s not that they believe in it, Teddy. It’s that momentary popularity is all they have as an option. Longevity in music isn’t just a choice. It requires actual skill and business acumen. Nothing wrong with being a moment artist, either. A few big moments can last a lifetime.”

T-Pain has not commented on Zisook’s rebuttal.