T-Pain Named Twitch’s First-Ever Music Ambassador

Before Twitch became a popular go-to for gamers, T-Pain was making his mark on the platform as a multifaceted artist who personally interacts with fans.

Now, it’s been announced that Teddy Penderazzdown and Twitch have formed a partnership to highlight his presence on the site even further as their first Music Ambassador. Their partnership kicked off with an exclusive listening party for his new single, “I’m Cool With That.” The single was produced, written, and recorded on Twitch. Pain will also allow fans to record their own remixes with the instrumental version being available on the platform.

In a statement, the crooner expressed, “This partnership means that I have been seen. With so little representation on the service previously, the fact that Twitch came to me means that they actually see our community and understand the value of our contribution to the streaming world. We’ve been hosting beat battles and collaborative sessions for years… ‘I’m Cool With That’ is a combination of some of those efforts and was the first song created and released with my community, and I hope this is just the start of a journey Twitch and I are about to go on to uplift and strengthen the music community on Twitch.”

In addition to exclusive musical events, the Masked Singer winner will also share insight into his new music. The partnership will also include monthly “Post Ya Song” and “Post Ya Beat” reviews from community producers.

Check out T-Pain’s Twitch Intro below and check out the full announcement.