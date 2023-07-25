Tafari Campbell, The Obamas’ Personal Chef, Dead At 45

Tafari Campbell, the Obamas’ chef, was found dead after drowning near the family’s Martha’s Vineyard home. According to the Associated Press, the search for Campbell, 45, began on Sunday (July 23), after he went paddleboarding near the residence.

Massachusets State Police stated that he struggled in the paddleboat before being submerged underwater and didn’t resurface. Searches for his body were paused after Sunday night, and on Monday (July 24), law enforcement said a boat sonar detected his body in the town’s Great Pond.

After authorities found Campbell’s body, they discovered he wasn’t wearing a life jacket. During the accident, Barack and Michelle Obama weren’t home, but they released a press statement speaking highly of their longtime chef, friend, and family.

Police recovered the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, a beloved employee and friend of former President Barack Obama from the waters near the Obama family's estate at Martha's Vineyard on Monday. @demarcoreports has more on the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/oT17oNVA52 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 25, 2023

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said in a statement obtained by The Independent. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter… That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed.”

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the statement continued. “He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone… We join everyone who knew and loved Tafari, especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin, in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Campbell and Obamas family and all those affected by this loss.