Taj Jackson Slams Chris Rock For Comparing Michael Jackson To R. Kelly In Stand-Up Special

Taj Jackson is not here for Chris Rock’s pedophile jokes regarding his deceased uncle, Michael Jackson. After the premiere of Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special on Netflix on Saturday night (March 4), Jackson, 49, took to Twitter, fed up with the legendary stand-up comedian using his family “as punching bags for his entire career.”

Jackson unloaded on the comedian for comparing the Thriller singer to R. Kelly, ending in a thank you to Will Smith for slapping Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars. After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have three things to say,” Tito Jackson’s son said in his tweet.

Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career.

Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars.

After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his “Retaliation-I’m still relevant ”special,… https://t.co/r8dNZUZ5fr — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) March 6, 2023

“1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguised as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you, Will Smith,” he said, ending his takedown.

A jury acquitted Michael of all child molestation charges in 2005; however, Kelly was found guilty of both child pornography and sex trafficking charges in 2021 and 2022.

The disgraced singer was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February 2023 on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity in Chicago.