Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Posts Heartfelt Open Letter To Late Rap Star

The family of Takeoff continues to mourn the late rap stars death, with his younger brother, YRN Lingo, being the latest to publicly react to his passing.

On Monday (Nov. 28), Lingo posted a heartfelt open letter to Takeoff on social media, along with photos of he and his elder sibling together throughout the years.

“I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it. My big brother. My right hand. My other half. My literal twin. The one I could call upon [any time] no matter what time, weather, [or] situation you were in,” YRN Lingo began the letter, which saw him recalling childhood memories of the Migos member sharing his rap aspirations while promising to shower Lingo with gifts upon making it big in the industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Takeoff of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name on until the day I die. I was the pupil to the teacher, you thought [sic] me things and brought me places that majority of the people can say they never seen or heard, level headed, nothing ever got to you unless it had to do with family or money. You always stayed in your lane and never bothered anyone. Quiet, but very well spoken a real HUMBLE GIANT,” he continued.

Lingo also added, “I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them. I’m still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, ’cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you, bro.”

He closed the letter by vowing to watch over and protect Takeoff’s loved ones while commending him on fulfilling his purpose. “I will see you one day in heaven brother along with my great grandma. I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever!”

Takeoff was gunned down during a shooting outside of the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the case. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 at the time of his death.