Talib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.E

Talib Kweli has called out Kanye West for taking advantage of N.O.R.E. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Kweli reposted Ye’s Daily Mail rant to Instagram and criticized him for heading to Drink Champs to push his political ideals.

“Kanye West bro, you not a good friend to N.O.R.E stop the [cap],” he wrote about Ye in his caption. “You called N.O.R.E because he the only one who would let you come on after The Shop shelved you because you was screaming White Lives Matter (a nazi phrase) at everyone during that taping.”

“You know for a fact Drink Champs is not a political show, but you went [there] to regurgitate lies about Black people from Candace Owens, who is a political talking head. You literally wore a 2024 hat, essentially announcing your political aspirations.”

The Black Star emcee continued, claiming that Ye used Noreagea for “political gain” and “jeopardized his show in the process.”

Later in the lengthy post, Talib alleged that the YZY SZN fashion designer was pushing an “anti-Black” agenda disguised as “free speech.”

“And I don’t wanna hear sh*t about free speech since you bought Parler,” Kweli added. “Freedom of speech ain’t freedom from consequences. You use your free speech to support anti Black rhetoric and people. I use mine to call that out. N.O.R.E was right to apologize. Because that’s what decent people do when they f**k up. Be decent Ye.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a clip of Ye discussing N.O.R.E’s decision to apologize for his false claims regarding George Floyd’s death.

West, 45, claimed Noreaga was his “brother,” and stated that the Drink Champs host was just “under pressure.” He followed the statement with an attack on DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God, claiming they were all being manipulated by “Jewish media.”

“If you look at the first thing it says – ‘N.O.R.E. does an interview with Rosenberg.’ What’s the exact thing I was saying? I said the Jewish media controls so many things.”

“Jewish media, Black media, trauma culture, trauma economy – the stuff that Charlamagne tha God works for. The stuff that Rosenberg works for. The guys that Akademiks—You gotta understand. All these people that y’all are listening to out here, I’m gonna tell y’all, they’re getting their checks cut.”