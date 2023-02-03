Tamar Braxton Becomes Newest Host Of ‘Dish Nation’

Tamar Braxton has found a new talk show home. The Grammy-nominated singer is Dish Nation‘s newest co-host, along with YouTube sensation Jessie Woo. Both women will join current hosts Da Brat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea, and Tanner Thomason.

“I’m so excited to join the fun PERMANENTLY!! I’m so grateful to join such an AMAZING Awesome Cast,” the Calling All Lovers singer wrote on Instagram. “Now there is NO excuse not to miss ONE EPISODE!! We are DISHING every single day [heart eyes emoji] see you tonight on @dishnation on FOX.”

Dish Nation has had rotating guest hosts since Porsha Williams abruptly left the show in August 2021.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on Instagram. “For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others.”

Prior to joining Dish Nation, Braxton was a co-host on the now-debunked daytime show, The Real. She was fired in 2016 and claimed WEtv was the reason behind her dismissal. The mother of one explained what actually went down during an episode of her award-winning podcast, Under Construction.

“I didn’t have any answers, nobody had any answers as to what happened, and the girls were getting blamed […] do you know what I had heard years later through the grapevine, what really happened?,” she asked. “I heard that the network I was working with at the time would not sign off. [They] pulled the plug and then said nothing and allowed Loni to take the fall…”

Dish Nation airs daily. Check local listings for more.