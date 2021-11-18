Tamar Braxton Says Her Home Was Burglarized By Someone She Knows

Tamar Braxton’s Calabasas, Calif. home was broken into on Tuesday night (Nov. 16) around 7 or 8 p.m. PT and a safe was stolen, confirmed by law enforcement and TMZ. Thankfully, she was not home.

As reported by Braxton in a statement posted on Instagram, unfortunately, the thief was someone she knew. The mother of one wrote, “This broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only. Not a Birkin, not a computer, not one of Logan’s game systems, but he only went through my drawers, broke mirrors, turned my bed upside down and took my safe.”

As opposed to responding with anger and threats of retribution or retaliation, the “Love and War” singer took a wholesome approach. She wrote, “I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me. What your broken broke ass don’t realize [is] that God gave me that home and EVERY single thing in it during a pandemic & also during the time when I was all of those things.”

She continued, “So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took from me, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!! I know that is a payback you are not prepared for.. but get ready.”

Read her full statement below.