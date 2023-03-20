Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss And Husband Todd Tucker Threatened Her: “It Really Did Happen”

Three months after suggesting that she was threatened by a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband, Tamar Braxton has confirmed that Kandi Burruss had husband Todd Tucker are the alleged couple in question.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the singer was asked to reveal the guilty party, first dismissing host Andy Cohen’s guesses of Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora.

“And it really did happen, I’m not lying. Like, I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that sh*t really happened, it was not cute.”

After Braxton confirms that the accused is a “full Housewife,” Cohen correctly guesses Burruss, with the reality star looking into the camera and taking a sip of her drink.

“I thought you and Kandi mended everything after Big Brother,” Cohen said, to which Tamar replied, “I though so, too. I had no idea. I’ll tell you the story later.”

The newly-engaged artist initially made the accusation in December 2022, where she shared to her Instagram Stories, “I was threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man,” with a peach representing RHOA cast members.

She later took to Twitter to address curious fans, tweeting to one gossip-seeking follower, “Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I’m off it #changed.”

Braxton also replied to a follower who believes she was baited into a messy convo. “Man they gotta stop falling for the bait on these questions this just gon start more drama. Yall know Kandi gon speak on it, I wish Tamar just would have said I changed and plugged the single.”

“I answered a question like everyone else does,” the songbird responded. “I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE.”

The Tuckers have yet to address Braxton’s claims.