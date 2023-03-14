Tamar Braxton Talks Dating And New Music Ahead Of ‘Queens Court’ Premiere

It’s Tamar Braxton season as the singer prepares to release new music and find love in time for her 46th birthday later this week.

The “Love & War” songbird stars, alongside Nivea and Evelyn Lozada, on Peacock’s new reality dating series, Queens Court. She is also set to release her first single in nearly three years titled “Changed.”

“I’m super excited that I’m putting out my first single. You know, I just had to speak about what I was going through,” Braxton told Entertainment Tonight. “I was single for a very, very long time. Looking for love, being let down, trying to figure out where I fit, you know, with love. And I had to write about that. Love is inspiring me, for good and bad.”

She added that this is the first time in a long time she’s been this excited about a record.

The new Dish Nation host later spoke on what prompted her to take part in the reality show, to which the Braxton Family Values cast mate added, “Well, you know, look I had to find Mr. Right somewhere!”

Braxton continued, “I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people.” Despite having a “love/hate” relationship with reality shows, with Queens Court, she revealed, “Something told me to trust the process. I’ve never done anything like this before and what’s the worst that can happen? I find love?”

In the years following her divorce from songwriter-producer Vincent Herbert and breakups from David Adefeso and Jeremy Robinson, Braxton admitted to not being ready to receive love.

“I just really had to really check myself and make sure that this is an area that I had to work on before I, you know, just branched myself out a little bit,” once said the mother of one.

Though Braxton hasn’t confirmed a release date for “Changed,” Queens Court debuts on March 16 on Peacock. Watch the trailer above.