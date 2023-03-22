Tamar Braxton Shades Kandi Burruss As A Vocalist

Tamar Braxton has shaded Xscape singer Kandi Burruss over remarks regarding SWV’s booking fees. The award-winning singer-songwriter alleged that her group — which includes Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott — has a booking fee that triples SWV’s.

On Monday (March 20), Braxton wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post, where she sent shots to the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer. She also took the opportunity to promote her single “Changed,” which shares the melody of SWV’s 1997 hit “Rain.”

“Imagine having the biggest ego for the most non singing a** person in the music industry,” Tamar bluntly commented. “Stream my new hit song #changed where I pay homage to the AMAZING swv!!” See below.

Tamar’s comment follows Burruss boasting about Xscape’s booking rate, which she claimed to be “three to four times higher” than SWV’s — the group consisting of singers Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The two girl groups can currently be seen starring in their BravoTV show SWV & Xscape: The Queen’s of R&B.

Kandi also mentioned that she doesn’t believe that her group should have to lower there rate to co-headline with the “Right Here” singers.

“We gotta maintain the fees that we get,” Kandi said in a video. “Another example, I don’t want to speak on exactly the fees that they get, but at the time, our fee was three to four times what their fee is. So why would we agree to split our fee and split in half? That means we are lowering what we get just to so they could say they felt comfortable.”

Tamar, most recently, alleged that both Kandi and her husband threatened her backstage at one of their shows.

“It really did happen,” the Braxton sister told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “That sh*t really did happen and it was not cute.”

Ironically, both R&B singers were casted for Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, where their issues continued to unravel.

“I know Kandi. She’s in the music industry, right?” Tamar opened up on the first episode, according to BET. “We went on tour this time last year together, and had a really big, successful tour. And with Xscape, and myself, and another singer, and like, she ain’t never really liked me like that, you know what I’m sayin’? Like, I know her, but I ain’t never been to her house, you know what I’m sayin’? She ain’t never been to my house.”

The 46-year-old added, “She just never, really, you know, liked me like that. And so, that’s cool. You not supposed to get along with everybody. Hey, I ain’t never did nothing to her. And I was just trying to figure out, you know, like, is she gonna be gunning for me?”

On Kandi’s end, she said, “We were on tour. It was The Great Xscape Tour with my group Xscape. We had a sold out tour, and going into our New Year’s Eve show, it was in Atlanta… everybody, of course, was, like, letting special guests come in that particular night… and she invited someone to be in her performance that said a lot of negative things about myself and some other members of our group, and also people that we are close to.”

