Tamela And David Mann Celebrated At 2023 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Tamela Mann and David Mann speak onstage during the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Thursday (March 30) the Gospel music community came together at Flourish in Atlanta to celebrate legacy talent. The 2023 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards honored Tamela and David Mann, as well as Dr. Bobby Jones for their respective careers and contributions to Gospel music and more.

The Manns were recognized for success in the genre and beyond, both as songwriters, artists and actors. A musical tribute performed in their honor featured Zacardi Cortez and Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper singing “Now Behold the Lamb,” followed by Lisa Knowles-Smith delivering “Take Me to the King.”

After accepting the award, Tamela Mann surprised the audience with a performance of her chart-topping record “Change Me.”

Tamela Mann performs onstage during the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI

Dr. Bobby Jones was recognized as a trailblazer, considering his legendary career as the “Ed Sullivan of Gospel Music.” He was honored for mentoring the next generation and contributing to the genre, including radio, television and music.

Tribute performances in the Tennessee native’s honor kicked off with The Company singing “What a Friend,” followed by a rendition of “Bring it to Jesus” featuring Beverly Crawford.

Isaac Carree, Kirk Franklin, Dr. Bobby Jones and Beverly Crawford attend the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI

The BMI Gospel Song of the Year was also awarded to “Believe For It” written by CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong. BMI’s Gospel Songwriter of the Year was a tie between Dante Bowe and Jonathan McReynolds. Bowe was honored for “Joyful” and “Promises” and McReynolds for “Brighter” and “Grace.”

BMI’s Gospel Publisher of the Year went to Be Essential Songs for having award-winning songs “Brighter,” “Jireh,” “Promises” and “Something Has to Break,” among its repertoire. The late legendary soul singer/songwriter Otis Redding was honored with four BMI Million-Air Awards, a distinction that recognizes songwriters whose works have achieved the rare feat of surpassing one million broadcast performances on radio.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: Donald Lawrence and The Company perform onstage during the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI)

Additional performers included a special showcase paying respect to the late singer/producer/choir director Kevin Lemons, who was known for his work with Donald Lawrence and the Company, and his own dynamic group known as Kevin Lemons and Higher Calling. Members of Higher Calling hit the stage for a performance of “Perfect Peace” accompanied by Donald Lawrence and The Company.

Other award-winning songs performed throughout the evening included “Just Like God” by Evvie McKinney, “Great” by Kelontae Gavin and “Wonderful is Your Name” by Melvin Crispell. Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore and Kirk Franklin also performed a medley of three of BMI’s award-winning songs, “Grace,” “Jireh” and “Kingdom,” during the event.