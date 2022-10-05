Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.

“I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry’s have her back,” she said. “I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, I’m just going to respect that.”

Mowry and Hardrict had been inseparable since 2008, having two kids together during the fourteen-year marriage: an eleven-year-old son named Cree and a four-year-old daughter named Cairo.

Tia announced her divorce from her husband on Tuesday (Oct. 4), taking to social media to share a statement.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The Disney alum then concluded her lengthy post by thanking her loved ones for their support. “[I] want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she added.

According to TMZ, the couple cited “irreconcilable differences” for their divorce. Furthermore, the pair have signed a prenuptial agreement with the actress asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids.