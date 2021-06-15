Taraji P Henson To Host 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Actress Taraji P. Henson will take on hosting duties for the 2021 BET Awards for the first time in her career. 2010 host Queen Latifah is back this time as the Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. The award show will take place live and in person after the 2020 event shifted to a virtual model due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art, and excellence,” said Henson in a provided statement.

“Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

The BET Awards 2021 boasts the theme “Year Of The Black Woman” to celebrate and honor Black women and their immense impact on culture.

The special recognition for Black women is highlighted thus far in the announcement of Queen Latifah as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. Earning this recognition makes the multi-talented star the first hip-hop artist to receive the award. As an actress, spokesperson, musician, host, writer, and producer, Queen Latifah wears many hats and wears them well.

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” the 2021 BET Awards air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. EST. As VIBE previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead in nominations with seven each. Rappers Cardi B and Drake tie at second-most with five nominations each.