Taraji P. Henson To Host 2022 BET Awards

As the news of the 2022 BET Awards was announced, it was also revealed that Taraji P. Henson will return to host the “culture’s biggest night,” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” the Empire actress shared in a statement. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, added, “Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year. For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

Henson’s TPH Entertainment garnered an overall deal with BET Studios back in March and she is set to star in the highly-anticipated film musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Shug Avery. The film is due in December 2023.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live on BET on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.