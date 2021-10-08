Taraji P. Henson Declares “Time For A Pivot,” Announces Debut EP

Taraji P. Henson plans to explore her talents beyond acting in the near future. The 51-year-old on-screen star has shared her plans to embark on a career in music with a soon-to-be-released EP. She announced the news on Wednesday (Oct. 6) during an appearance on Good Morning America to dish on all of her upcoming ventures.

“I actually have an EP that I’m working on. Surprise!” the Empire star revealed. She later added, “I’m just working on some really good, feel-good music. I’m not trying to toot my own horn here but it was time for a pivot because I’ve done so many iconic roles, you know what I mean? It’s like, I can’t just, you know…acting it has to be something that excites me and challenges me.”

She continued to discuss how expanding in her acting career resulted in the decision to pivot to music. Henson cited her role as Miss Hannigan in the upcoming television musical Annie Live! as well as her role in the upcoming Muppets Haunted Mansion. The Hustle & Flow star sings in both productions.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

“Like, Miss Hannigan in Annie, challenges me. That’s musical theater, taking me back to my roots. So it’s about just continuing to challenge myself…I kept saying that music, I might have missed it because I became a mother so early on in college, but God has other plans for me because the music is just really falling in my lap. Like, it started with The Muppets, and through the Muppets, I booked Miss Hannigan, and it just keeps coming. So, Im gon’ ride the wave. Why not?” she said.

During the conversation, she also shared more about working with the Muppets in the Disney+ film that debuts on the streaming platform on Friday (Oct 8.). Skai Jackson, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Alphonso Ribeiro, and more are all in the kid-friendly spooky season film.

“The Muppets movie is very palatable for children. It’s not scary,” she explained, opening up about how in her personal life, she does not enjoy anything haunted. When describing her experience, she added, “She’s [Miss Piggy] is one of my favorites. She’s my spirit animal. She has all the sauce, all the attitude, all the clap back, but I also love Kermit and that’s where me and Ms. Piggy will clash because that’s her man.”

In other non-acting projects news, the Acrimony star recently released the trailer for her Facebook Watch series Peace Of Mind where she platforms cultural conversations on mental health and wellness. The series, which premiered in December 2020, earned the actress a Daytime Emmy nomination for hosting.

Season 2 of Peace Of Mind premieres on Oct. 11, and features intimate conversations with Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe Bailey, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Angela Simmons.

Watch Henson’s interview on GMA at the top and check out a preview of the new season of Peace Of Mind below: