Taraji P. Henson To Direct ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ Starring Jennifer Hudson And Pauletta Washington

Taraji P. Henson has been named director of one part of the seven-segment feature Tell It Like A Woman. Announced exclusively by Variety, the portion lead by Henson stars Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington in pivotal roles. Their segment “Pepcy & Kim” is inspired by the true-life story of Kim Carter, a former addict who used her experience to help houseless women and children through a non-profit Time for Change Foundation. It is written by Catherine Hardwicke, according to the report.

Each of the seven portions of the project tells a different story and combines to create one film. The other segments star Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Anne Watanabe, Lucia Bulgheroni, Jasmine Luv, Cara Delevingne, and other talents.

“’Tell It Like A Woman’ has been a very long journey, almost six years producing this film, and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim,” said producer Chiara Tilesi to Variety. Tilesi founded We Do It Together, a non-profit production company that advocates for gender equality. Her company and Iervolino Entertainment S.p.A, founded by producer Andrea Iervolino and co-owned with Monika Bacardi, worked together on the project.

Tilesi continued, “we are honored to have the immense talents of Taraji, Jennifer, and Pauletta, to bring Kim Carter’s powerful story to life. This segment reminds us that in life no matter how difficult the circumstance, there is a way to overcome any obstacle. It is so inspiring to see Kim Carter helping women across the United States with her non-profit, the Time for Change Foundation.”

According to the foundation website, Carter currently operates three emergency shelters, 10 units of permanent supportive housing, and its first affordable housing development Phoenix Square. Since its creation, Time For Change has reunified 298 children from foster care back with their mothers and has helped over 1,700 homeless women and children become self-sufficient.