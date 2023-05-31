Tasha K Files For Bankruptcy Following Court-Ordered $4M Payout To Cardi B

It’s been over a year since blogger Tasha K lost to Cardi B in a legal battle over defamation. The gossip blogger has now filed for bankruptcy after claiming that she has less than $60,000 in total assets.

Per the U.S. Courts, a Chapter 11 filing is frequently referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy. Usually, the debtor remains “in possession,” has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may — with court approval — borrow new money.

The YouTuber made salacious claims that the Bronx rapper had an incurable STD, was a prostitute and used drugs. Cardi B won the $4,000,000 case and has since voiced that she wants her money from Tasha, who’s repeatedly made jokes that she doesn’t have it.

On Thursday (May 25) in a Florida federal court, Tasha née Latasha Kebe filed with claims that she can not pay out the hefty coin to the “Up” rhymer. According to Billboard, Tasha’s assets total out to $58,595, including a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that’s collateral, two Louis Vuitton purses, $95 in her bank account, and her “UnWineWithTashaK” YouTube channel. The monetary value of her channel is listed as “unknown.”

The bankruptcy filing reportedly also includes Tasha’s “Google account” asset worth $10,000 that was garnished in 2022 by Cardi’s attorneys. A shared income between Tasha and her husband was also listed at $156,021 in 2021 and $134,861 in 2022, from their online content creation. The document also includes an income of $30,000 per month from the pair.

Following the trial held earlier this year, jurors sided decisively with Cardi B, leaving Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi and her team were awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees. Tasha was then ordered by a judge to pull the videos from the internet, although she was warned multiple times before by Cardi’s team.

Cardi (born Belcalis Almanzar) showed relief after winning her case in January 2022, as she tweeted out “Think [its] a game but imma come for everything…..BBHMM (bi**h better have my money).”

Although the artist and her team have been pushing to get their money for months, with a bankruptcy filing, the mother-of-two may not see any of her winnings anytime soon.

Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

Tasha K joked that she had paid Cardi all of her money on April Fool’s day this year, to which a skeptical Cardi begged to differ. The blogger took to Twitter on the day of pranks saying, “PSA Winos [clinking glasses emoji] I just paid off my 4 million dollar debt in cash [prayer hands emoji]. She had claimed prior that she didn’t have any money to pay Cardi and would be looking for a “part-time gig.”

“#TashaKGetsAJOB,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I will let y’all know what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. @McDonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..i will do anything.”

#TashaKGetsAJOB????‍♂️



I will let y’all what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. ??‍♂️??‍♂️ @mcdonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..? i will do anything pic.twitter.com/yVQZMJ09sg — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) March 21, 2023

In March, Tasha appealed the courts decision, but lost again. She updated her fans on the judge’s decision to side with Cardi. “Damn Winos!” she addressed her followers while breaking the news of losing her appeal. “We lost the appeal against Cardi B, sad day. But I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support.”

“Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag,” she added. “What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn.”