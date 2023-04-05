Tasha K Jokes That She Paid Off Court-Ordered $4M To Cardi B On April Fools’ Day

Entertainment blogger Tasha K has announced that she’s paid her $4,000,000 court-ordered debt to Cardi B in cash. However, a skeptical Cardi begs to differ as she’s checked her account for the deposit, which coincidentally happened to be on April Fools’ Day (April 1).

Tasha K née Latasha Kebe took to Twitter on the day of pranks to announce that she paid off her hefty debt to the Bronx rapper, who she attempted to defame.

“PSA Winos [clinking glasses emoji] I just paid off my 4 million dollar debt in cash [prayer hands emoji],” she tweeted.

Cardi B commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s re-post of Tasha’s tweet with, “Mhhhhmmmm [thinking emoji]……let me check my Apple Pay.”

The YouTuber was ordered to pay Cardi B in a 2019 case where she published salacious videos about the “Up” rapper including comments about her sexual history and more. Cardi’s legal reps made claims that Tasha’s intentions were fueled by a “malicious campaign” to damper the mother-of-two’s reputation. Tasha was also warned to remove her videos multiple times, but she didn’t comply, resulting in a loss in court.

Tasha K alleged that Cardi had contracted herpes, was a prostitute, a cheating wife, and a hard drugs user.

Following the trial held in January 2022, jurors sided decisively with Cardi B, leaving Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi and her team were awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees. Tasha was then ordered by a judge to pull the videos from the internet.

The 41-year-old’s latest announcement is likely an April Fools’ joke, as she claimed prior that she didn’t have any money to pay Cardi and would be looking for a “part-time gig.”

“#TashaKGetsAJOB,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I will let y’all what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. @McDonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..i will do anything.”

I will let y’all what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. ??‍♂️??‍♂️ @mcdonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..? i will do anything pic.twitter.com/yVQZMJ09sg — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) March 21, 2023

On March 21, the blogger updated her fans on her appeal against the judge’s original decision to side with Cardi B.

“Damn Winos!” she addressed her followers while breaking the news of losing her appeal. “We lost the appeal against Cardi B, sad day. But I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love [and] support.”

She added, “Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again. To Cardi [and] her team, I apologize sincere. We live and learn.”

Cardi B hasn’t updated fans on if Tasha K really transferred the $4,000,000 to her Apple Pay or pockets yet as of publication.