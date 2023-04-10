Taxstone Calls Out Joe Budden For Rory, Mal Treatment: “Joe Manipulates Everyone”

Taxstone is fed up with Joe Budden’s slander against Rory & Mal, and has labeled the New Jersey native a “master manipulator.”

During an interview with Complex, the podcaster, née Darryl Campbell, spoke about what he feels is the reason Budden isn’t cool with the pair anymore.

“I think Rory and Mal finally figured out that Joe was a master manipulator,” he said from behind bars. “They was suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, and Joe manipulates everybody around him.”

“Even them dudes sitting with him now are being manipulated. But you gotta understand some people are alright with manipulation as long as they get something out of it. So I think them dudes know that. But I think they just cool with the situation. Sometimes people don’t got nothing going on in their life. They need to be a part of something.”

Rory & Mal on Joe & DJ Akademiks being named #1 and #2 on the Complex Top 15 Media List ? pic.twitter.com/alI4Ep40Wo — . (@CAWBBBB) April 7, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Tax also sent shots at N.O.R.E for what he describes as a willingness to generate numbers by any means.

“It’s fools like the people who interview Troy Ave. They interview him ’cause they know he’s gonna talk about me. He has nothing going on … So it’s like the podcast game when I see what was going on. Like with N.O.R.E. He was on my podcast. And then for maybe two, three months straight, we was on the phone every day, six in the morning, five in the morning, two in the morning, putting together the ideas for Drink Champs,” Tax expressed. “At first just summed it up to N.O.R.E looking for numbers. He don’t care. Like, he’ll sacrifice anything.”

Campbell’s remarks arrived a couple of days before Budden unleashed on Rory & Mal. The duo had critiqued Complex’s List of Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings after the former emcee landed at No. 1, calling him a “thief” and a “cat burglar.” Joe sent shots at the two men, calling on them to address their shortcomings before talking about him.

“To whom this may concern,” the 42-year-old started. “This is not even on page one of the manual, ’cause you ni**as ain’t in the bookstore. Instead of critiquing people’s placement on this list, we need more critiquing on why you’re not on it. To everyone not on it, shut the f**k up. There’s some steps that you ni**as have missed.

“To whom it may concern, stop holding a microphone. I’m just giving out podcast advice. It’s certain ni**as, y’all can’t speak to me, y’all didn’t do the work yet. You didn’t go to the bookstore. Hire the editors. Get people to help. Invest in the staff. Pay the staff. Get more staff. Stop check chasing. Stop doing the bare minimum and expecting that to yield results. You ni**as are the bare minimum boys.”