Tay-K Questions 55-Year Prison Sentence Compared To White Offenders

Tay-K is venting his frustrations with his lengthy prison sentence compared to white offenders.

The rapper, whose legal name is Taymor McIntyre, is currently serving 55 years behind bars. In his rant, the now 22-year-old opened up about his criminal history and journey with the justice system.

“I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he reflected in the first tweet shared on Jan 5th.

He continued to express “I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16….they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood”

The final tweet of a the three states “one of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn’t certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults, pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn”

This is not the first time Tay-K’s social media pages have communicated his desire for a second chance. In January 2021, the viral rapper shared an Instagram post detailing his upbringing and quest for survival.

“Due to a toxic home environment me and my sister were forced to leave home at an early age of 15 being labeled as a runaway, I had to engage in activities I’m not proud of in order to make ends meet. These are the cards that I was dealt, And my question today is….did i ever even have a chance ? We don’t get chance,” the caption shared.

In 2017, a Texas judge ruled that a then 17-year-old Tay-K would be tried as an adult for his connection to a 2016 home invasion that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. When faced with the legal restraints of an ankle monitor, the rapper forcefully removed the electronic device, fleeing the Lone Star state and recording the song “The Race” about his time on the run.

In 2019, the “Gotta Blast” rapper was found guilty of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. Tay-K pleaded not guilty to the murder, and guilty to aggravated robbery charges in relation to injuring two other victims.

He was sentenced to 55 years in prison and ordered to pay $21,000 in fines, for the deadly home invasion, 30 years for aggravated robbery, and two additional 13-year sentences for the remaining two aggravated robbery charges, plus $8,000 in fines.

The sentences will run concurrently because he was a minor when the crimes were committed. Still, Tay-K must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Lyrics on “The Race” and screenshots from the music video were used as evidence in the trial.