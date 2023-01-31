Tay-K Says He Witnessed A Murder While In Prison

Tay-K has revealed that he recently witnessed a murder involving two inmates at the prison where he’s serving time.

The 22-year-old took to social media over the weekend to share the grisly news. “Dude in the cell by me killed his celly wit a tray n stood on his head woah,” Tay-K wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening (Jan. 28). In a subsequent post, the rapper boasted that he’s “locced up wit the hash slinging slasher,” but didn’t give further detail as to who he was referring to.

The incarcerated rapper, who is currently serving a 55-year sentence after being convicted of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, recently spoke out about his harsh sentence, arguing that he would have gotten more leniency had he been Caucasian instead of Black.

“I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” he wrote earlier this month. “I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16….they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood.”

He added, “one of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn’t certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults, pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home.”

Tay-K was convicted of charges related to a 2016 home invasion in Texas that left one man dead and another wounded. The artist originally faced up to 99 years in prison and a Capitol Murder charge, which would have resulted in him receiving life in prison with no chance of parole. He was best known for his 2017 hit song, “The Race,” which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chard and was eventually Platinum by the RIAA in January 2018.