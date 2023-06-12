Taye Diggs Says Psychic Friend Told Him Apryl Jones Is “The One”

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Taye Diggs shared an unlikely source of confirmation for his romance with Apryl Jones. As a guest on The Tamron Hall Show, the actor revealed a psychic friend relayed an otherworldly message involving the lady in his life.

“She texted me out of nowhere,” explained the 52-year-old of the interaction with the psychic. “I was at Apryl’s house — and out of nowhere I got the text: ‘She’s the one.'”

He continued to detail, saying, “I didn’t know what she meant, so then I put a question mark, and she said, ‘You’re seeing somebody now, right?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’”

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend TheGrio Awards 2022 at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

The psychic explained to the The Best Man star how his late mother allegedly sent Jones his way.

“She’s painting a picture of her right now,” detailed the clairvoyant. The text conversation caused the couple to cry.

“That was something very special at the opening of when we were just starting out,” he said.

The two went public with their relationship last year and frequently uploaded quirky videos to social media. Earlier this year as guests on the Unconsciously Coupled podcast, the actor shared how responding to a comedic post shared on Instagram by the Love And Hip Hop star led to him sliding in her DM’s, leaving the rest to fate.

Omarion recently opened up about co-parenting with Jones as her budding relationship with the veteran actor continues to flourish.

“I just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude,” revealed the R&B singer. “He has kids of his own and he’s an older man, so I only expect good things from him.”