See How Taye Diggs Connects Everyone In Black Hollywood

In January 1994, veteran actor Kevin Bacon declared that “he had worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them.” Thus, the concept of “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” or “Bacon’s Law” was born.

In fact, it’s an actual game where one is tasked to choose an actor and ultimately connect them to the Footloose star through six people or less. On Thursday (Sept. 16), Kayla Noel Johnson, a visual designer, decided to spark her own “Six Degrees” conversation with Taye Diggs at the center of it all.

The storyboard that includes between 50 and 75 of Black Hollywood’s crème de la crème connects the All American actor to everyone from Paula Patton, Jill Scott, and Ving Rhames to Halle Berry, Diahann Carroll, and Michael K. Williams.

When discussing how this Black cinematic connection came to be, Johnson exclusively told VIBE, “I was watching Brown Sugar—one of my favorite movies—and then The Best Man and just realized that because of Taye Diggs, you can connect so many people in Black Cinema! It was like, ‘Oh so and so was in this movie with this person, and they were in this movie with this person’ and so on and so forth!”

Johnson’s Six Degrees of Taye Diggs/Connections in Black cinema. Courtesy of Kayla Noel Johnson

Johnson also clarified that “the intention of the board was connecting Black actors in Black cinema, so there are no tv show [connections] included.”

Six Degrees of Black Separation was also popularized on the hit podcast, The Nod. Hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings would find fun and abstract ways to connect the wide range of Black entertainers and artists from linking Cardi B and Maya Angelou, Kendrick Lamar and John Coltrane, and Marlon Wayans and Tyler Perry.

According to Johnson, Diggs has not seen his “Six Degrees of Taye Diggs, which is constantly being updated,” but we’re sure it’s just a matter of time.