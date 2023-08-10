Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida After Failing To Appear In Court

Tekashi 6ix9ine was booked into jail on Wednesday night (Aug. 9) in Palm Beach County Florida. According to the arrest record, the New York native failed to appear in court, resulting in his arrest. The rapper was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. and released a few hours later on a $2,000 bond.

The ordeal comes after the “FEFE” rapper was pulled over by police in June for driving way over the speed limit, according to TMZ. Court documents reveal the 27-year-old as going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Additionally, he was cited for lack of registration and auto insurance. The also missed the hearing for the traffic incident which was scheduled for July.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Earlier this year, the once chart-topping rapper was the target of a violent attack. The “STOOPID” performer was hospitalized in March after he was approached by a group of men while inside a sauna at a South Florida LA Fitness location.

Photos of his injuries, including cuts and a bloody face, surfaced after the fight, along with video footage of the incident. Tekashi 6ix9ine also suffered injuries to his back, jaw, and ribs.

6ix9ine caught lackin at LA Fitness ?pic.twitter.com/74qIInPJdi — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 22, 2023

The Dummy Boy rapper has had a rough time successfully reentering the Hip-Hop sphere as an artist since his controversial trial and stint in jail after testifying against the Nine Trey Bloods. Earlier this summer, a concert scheduled for Puerto Rico, following the release of his Spanish album Leyinda Viva, was canceled after he allegedly received death threats.

“After carefully assessing concerns that have been raised, and working closely with local authorities, the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety, and Univisión concluded that the artist 6ix9ine will not be part of the event. This decision is based on the safety recommendations issued by competent entities, and with the firm commitment of always prioritizing the safety and well-being of all those who are involved in and attend the show,” read a statement issued by Univisión.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s most recent Hip-Hop collaboration is “Shaka Laka.” Released in July, the song features Kodak Black and Yailin la Mas Viral. According to Wack 100, the “Super Gremlin” performer was offered a substantial amount of money and a Rolls-Royce to complete the feature.