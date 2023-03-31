Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Suspected Attackers Arrested In Connection To Gym Assault

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s suspected attackers have been detained.

On Thursday (March 30), the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a statement obtained by TMZ asserting Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were booked after being accused of assaulting and robbing the entertainer.

Furthermore, Rafael and Maldonado are being jailed on potential felony battery and robbery charges, while Octavious’ records weren’t released. The outlet also detailed that it wasn’t clear whether the trio had lawyers communicating on their behalf.

Last week, Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernandez, was hospitalized after being jumped in a Florida gym.

According to TMZ, the Brooklynite was approached by the men inside a LA Fitness sauna. Hernandez was said not to have his security with him during the interaction and, as a result, the 26-year-old rapper was brutally beaten by the trio. “He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro said.

Clips of the incident emerged online, showing the internet personality lying on the floor while being assailed. The men yelled obscenities at the controversial figure, referring to him as a “Bi**h a**! Clown a** ni**a!”

“Take a picture! I want to be famous now, ni**a!” another man exclaimed in the video.

Another video circulated online showed Tekashi after the attack, with his face battered and bruised. “They jumped me,” he says while an onlooker records the aftermath.

TMZ also shared photos of his injuries; cuts and blood appear on his forehead, cheek, nose, ear, and upper lip. Reportedly, 6ix9ine also suffered injuries to his back, jaw, and ribs.

In 2019, Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses and faced 47 years in prison.

However, he was issued a reduced bid after he testified against two infamous gang heads.