Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Getting Jumped At Florida Gym

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine cheers on the New York Mets during the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 3, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized this week for wounds suffered during a fight. The 26-year-old was reportedly jumped in a gym in Florida.

TMZ reports that the Brooklyn rapper was approached by a group of men while inside a sauna at a South Florida LA Fitness location on Tuesday (March 21). The “GUMMO” rapper was attacked and tried to fight the men off, but was ultimately outnumbered and beaten down badly per a report from his attorney Lance Lazzaro. Notably, the polarizing artist did not have security with him while at the fitness center.

Footage of the beatdown surfaced online, showing the Dummy Boy rapper lying on the ground while being punched and kicked. “Bi**h a**! Clown a** ni**a!” one of his attackers yelled. “Take a picture! I want to be famous now, ni**a!” Whoever recorded the video was seemingly involved as well, as their caption read “King Sh*t we caught 6ix9ine slipping f**k a rat ADR not on our hood.”

The “rat” terminology alludes to 6ix9ine throwing the Nine Trey Gangstas under the bus in court, subsequently sending them to prison.

Footage of 6ix9ine getting caught lackin surfaces pic.twitter.com/flWxRonXhZ — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 22, 2023

6ix9ine Reportedly Suffered Injuries To Jaw, Ribs and Back. 6ix9ine’s Attorney Plans To Call Feds For Protection pic.twitter.com/1HPi5Th7Zz — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 22, 2023

omg they really jumped & got 6ix9ine bad, his face ??? pic.twitter.com/HKdywd0lfX — NATE (@NATERERUN) March 22, 2023

told that boy 6ix9ine to stop fking with me ? pic.twitter.com/jPC7wotllc — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) March 22, 2023

Another video that circulated the internet showed Tekashi after the attack, with his face bloodied and swollen. “They jumped me,” he says while a fan records. TMZ also shared photos of his injuries; cuts and blood appear on his forehead, cheek, nose, ear, and upper lip. Reportedly, 6ix9ine also suffered injuries to his back, jaw, and ribs.

Evidently, his attackers weren’t as gracious as Funk Flex back in January. The legendary radio DJ “unbanned” 6ix9ine from radio play after Gunna took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case. “WHAT EVERYONES OPINION?” Flex wrote in an Instagram post.

“FOR ME IM NO LONGER NOT ‘NOT’ PLAYING 6IX9INE MUSIC ANYMORE! (SPEAKING FOR MYSELF ONLY) OBVIOUSLY ACCORDING TO REPORTS… ?????? THE TREND AMONGST ALOT OF CURRENT RAPPERS (SINCE AND BEFORE 6IX 9INE) CONSIST OF COOPERATING AND TESTIFYING!”